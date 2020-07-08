Igwe said this on Tuesday at the meeting with top government officials and the state COVID-19 Response Team in Abakaliki, adding that the governor ‘is still very strong’.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that Umahi on July 4, announced that he and some of his aides had tested positive to the virus.

Umahi then said they would isolate in adherence to the Nigeria Centre for Disease Control (NCDC), protocols.

The deputy governor said that the development had shown Umahi’s level of passion and love for the state, adding that the government would use prayers to ‘speed-up’ his recovery process.

“We have directed all Ministries, Departments and Agencies (MDAs), to immediately commence one hour daily prayer session for the governor’s recovery, including others infected with the disease in the state.

“They should also pray for the state and country, as the government believes in the efficacy of prayers, having been anchored on the platform of divinity.

“When we seek God’s face, He will hear our prayers, heal our land and at the end of the 10-day exercise, the Christian Association of Nigeria (CAN), will direct us on what next to do,” he said.

Igwe noted that the government would not abdicate on the fight against the virus because of the governor’s ‘temporary isolation’, saying that the fight’s sustenance would help him recover quicker.

“During the last meeting convened by the governor, he rolled out plans for intensive house-to-house detection of people showing the disease’s symptoms for adequate isolation and treatment.

“We commend the Local Government Area (LGA), chairmen for taking this gauntlet proactively, but urge them to take this particular issue more seriously.

“We have directed all health workers in the state to immediately undergo COVID-19 tests, as no one can give medical attention to others when such person is sick,” he said.

Chief Francis Nwifuru, Speaker, Ebonyi House of Assembly, described the disease as ‘operating in mysterious ways’, which confound both the leaders and the led.

“I suggest that we discuss the response team’s recommendations on the house-to-house detection, in an in-house technical session for effective articulation and implementation,” he said.

Dr Daniel Umezurike, the Commissioner for Health, said that the meeting was timely because the COVID-19 challenge was enormous and needed steady review of strategies to fight it.

“We presently have 508 confirmed cases in the state and have managed and discharged 426 patients while unfortunately recording six deaths.

“We were able to manage the situation because of the state government’s proactive steps and the cooperation of the entire stakeholders involved in the fight.”

Dr Emeka Ogah, the Chief Medical Director (CMD) of the Alex Ekwueme Federal Teaching Hospital (AE-FETHA) harped on the need to consistently re-train health workers, especially in the rural areas, who would be involved in the house-to-house detection.