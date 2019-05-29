The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that expectations were high that the governor would dissolve the council at the valedictory session after all the commissioners and other members made their farewell remarks during the session.

Umahi after thanking them for their sacrifices and commitment during the past four years however, announced that the council was not yet dissolved.

“Holding the valedictory session does not mean we have dissolved the Executive Council.

“You will still occupy your various offices and discharge your responsibilities accordingly,” he said.

The governor thanked God for his guidance over the past four years as well President Muhammadu Buhari and his estranged predecessor and former boss, Chief Martin Elechi.

“I will never forget Elechi because he was the ‘destiny helper’ that God brought to put me where I am and without him, I would not have been.

“For your information, we are talking presently and happy with each other,” he said.

He noted that apart from the infrastructural strides, what mattered most to him in the past four years was the impact his administration made in the lives of the people.

“It is the number of people we released from hospitals for instance through the office of the Senior Special Assistant (SSA) on Religion and Welfare by paying their bills and rehabilitating them.

“What mattered to me are the youths and widows God directed us to look after as most of them that we have empowered can presently cater for their families.

“I have no enemies or friends, my friendship is to work hard and even if you are my enemy and working hard, you are my friend,” he said.

Umahi thanked the cabinet members for their commitment towards re-writing the story of the state and prayed for God’s guidance upon them and their families.

Dr Kelechi Igwe, the state Deputy Governor thanked the governor for giving the council members the opportunity of serving in his administration, noting that it was a challenging but worthwhile experience.

“I have no regret serving or working with you and to inform you that no governor in Nigeria will have the privilege of working with great minds such as these exco members.

“I commend you and encourage the council members as I have done privately, that no man can fully comprehend you being an enigma and maverick,” he said.

NAN reports that the EXCO members took turns in recounting their experiences while working with the governor and appreciated the opportunity given to them to serve the state.

NAN also reports that Umahi had worked with the same set of EXCO members for the past four years, only effecting minor cabinet reshuffles.