This was contained in a statement issued in Abakaliki by the Secretary to the State Government, Dr Kenneth Ugbala.

“The Governor of Ebonyi State, David Umahi, has approved the dissolution of the Secondary Education Board (SEB) in the State with immediate effect.

“The dissolution is as a result of the fraudulent practices discovered in the administration and management of the Board.

“We have found that some that have died, persons who have resigned and those that have secured employments in other places are still in the payroll of the Board and to the full knowledge of some members of the Board.

“Consequently, the Chairman and members of the dissolved Board are directed to hand over all government property in their possessions to the SSG and Coordinating Commissioner before the close of work on Tuesday, March 23.

“In a similar vein, and in the effort to restore sanity in the Board, Government hereby directs the immediate redeployment of all Heads of Departments of the Board to other MDAs.

“A committee has been set up to conduct a comprehensive and thorough staff audit in the Board and submit report for further necessary action,” the statement said.