While speaking on ChannelsTV, Abaribe had claimed that members of the Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB) are constantly blamed for violent attacks in the southeast, adding that there are more than 30 groups in the region seeking secession.

He said, “In the southeast, you won’t believe that there are more than 30 different separatist organisations — IPOB, the Movement for the Actualisation of the Sovereign State of Biafra (MASSOB), there are so many and each one of them comes back to the same thing.”

But when asked if he agrees with senator Abaribe's claim, governor Umahi said: ‘I don’t see that.’

The governor while speaking on Channels TV disagreed with the claim, saying the only separatist groups in the region are IPOB and the Movement for the Actualization of the Sovereign State of Biafra (MASSOB).

According to him, while MASSOB has never been violent, IPOB dishes out messages of bitterness, threats and killings.

“MASSOB has never been violent and they are approachable and they tend to reason with us but these other people, IPOB, their command is never in the country and every one of them stays out and dishes out messages of bitterness and messages of threats and fear and killings and they are not here with us to feel the pains.

“So, these are just the two groups that I can talk about but I fear that if IPOB does not call their people to order and stop these threats and killings and all that, other groups will rise up to counter it because there is no way south-east would be grounded,” Umahi said.

The governor also opposed IPOB’s sit-at-home order, saying there is no way the southeast region will be sitting at home while other parts of the country are doing businesses.

He added that the people of the region won’t obey the order if there is enough security presence in the region.

He said, “If you have a policeman to everybody, nobody is going to obey any sit-at-home, nobody is going to obey that. We are going to do what we have been doing to safeguard the lives of our people because we’ve got the confidence of our people and that you cannot have Biafra by the way they are going about it.”

The governor also dismissed the insinuation that criminals from outside the southeast are responsible for violent attacks in the region.

“We know that it is our people that are killing our people”, he said.

Recall that IPOB members resumed their agitations following the arrest and trial of their leader, Nnamdi Kanu.