The governor in a statement signed by his Special Assistant on Media and Publicity, Mr Francis Nwaze on Saturday, described the Ekeaja market incident as ‘shocking and catastrophic’.
Gov Umahi confirms 3 deaths from market stall’s roof collapse
Gov. David Umahi of Ebonyi has confirmed three deaths from the collapse of a market stall’s roof in his hometown Uburu, Ohaozara Local Government Area on May 13.
The governor in the statement, also confirmed the hospitalisation of two persons as a result of the incident.
“The governor sympathised with the families of the deceased and wished the injured quick recovery.
“We cannot as mortals, ask God questions, but can only pray fervently that he grants the victims eternal rest in his bosom,” the statement read.
The governor condoled with the bereaved families, urging them to put their faith and trust in God.
“He directed the police and other relevant agencies to immediately launch a full-scale investigation to unearth the immediate and remote causes of the incident.
“They should collaborate with the engineers from the state ministry of works and the contractor of the project to conduct a thorough investigation into the unfortunate incident.
“This is to avert future occurences,” the statement read.
JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!
Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:
Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng