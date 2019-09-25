The other EXCO members that took oath of office and oath of allegiance included the Chief of Staff, Dr Festus Uzor and eight Special Advisers (SAs).

The governor also announced the appointment of Mr Chuks Ugwuoke, a former commissioner for information under Gov. Sullivan Chime, as his Chief Press Secretary.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN), reports that the governor, however, did not assign portfolios to the commissioners and SAs, except for Mr Militus Eze, who was appointed Commissioner for Justice and Attorney General.

Ugwuanyi said that the portfolios would be assigned to them at the end of a three day strategic retreat for the executive members that would start on Sept. 26.

The governor said that his administration was on a fast lane to achieve its electoral promises within the remaining period of his tenure.

He urged the commissioners to take a cue from the performance of those that worked in his first term, adding that his victory at the 2019 governorship election was a referendum on his first term performance.

ALSO READ: Osinbajo sues Timi Frank, Ononuju for spreading lies about him

Ugwuanyi urged them to pursue honesty and transparency as his administration would not tolerate any form of corruption.

Responding on behalf of the commissioners, Eze described their appointment as a rare privilege that would enable them to deliver good governance to the people of the state and pledged their loyalty and dedication to the administration.

NAN further reports that three women made the list of commissioners and that out of the 19 commissioners, 10 served in the first tenure of the governor.