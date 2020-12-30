The state House of Assembly had on Dec. 29, passed the 2021 appropriation bill following the presentation to the Assembly for consideration on Dec. 9, by the governor.

The sum of N101.1 billion representing 60 per cent of the budget was earmarked for capital expenditure, while N68.7 billion representing 40 per cent was for recurrent spending.

Ugwuanyi said that the 2021 budget would be judiciously implemented in a way that residents of the state would be the ultimate beneficiaries.

The governor commended the Assembly for considering and passing the budget within a record time.

Ugwuanyi said that he was optimistic that 2021 would be better for the people.

Earlier, the Deputy Speaker of the Assembly, Chief Uche Ugwu, while presenting the budget for assent, said that the House engaged the state’s Ministries, Departments and Agencies (MDAs) constructively during budget defence.

Ugwu said that the Assembly carried out its legislative responsibilities diligently while considering the budget.