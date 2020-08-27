The meeting was in respect of the Aug. 23 clash between the members of Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB) and security agencies.

Secretary to the State Government, Prof. Simon Ortuanya, disclosed this in a statement issued to newsmen in Enugu on Wednesday.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that members of IPOB and security agencies clashed on Sunday at the Emene axis of the state.

Following the accident, Ugwuanyi visited the scene on the same day and assured that normalcy had returned to the area.

Ortuanya said that the meeting would hold at the Enugu State Government House.

According to him, all security agencies in the state will brief the governor on the immediate and remote causes of the clash as well as advance measures to avert future re-occurrences.