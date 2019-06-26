Ugwuanyi said that the move was in fulfillment of the promise he made in his second term inaugural address.

The governor said that he had always emphasised on the need to reposition the state public service for greater service delivery in order to advance good governance in the state.

He said that to realise the objective, his administration had decided to recourse to the seven ad hoc committees in the first instance.

Ugwuanyi said that the committees would have the task of reviewing the structure and operations of the state public service over the years.

He said that they would also have the responsibility of analysing the strength, weaknesses, opportunities and threats within the various sub-sectors of government.

The governor said that part of their terms of reference would also be to develop templates, programmes, policies and systems that would support the government to discharge its sectoral mandates.

He charged the committees to make recommendations that would assist in repositioning governance as well as improve transparency in ministries, departments and agencies.

Ugwuanyi said that it was also their duty to make such suggestions that would help his administration to deliver on its electoral promises.

He said that such recommendations would lead to employment generation, rural development, as well as security of lives and property of residents of the state.

Responding on behalf of the committees, the Chairman of Public Service Reform subcommittee, Prof. Onyema Ochioha, said that they were grateful to have been appointed to serve the state in that capacity.

Ochioha said that such assemblage of intellectuals and men of integrity in the various committees was a clear testament to the direction of the state government.

“You have taken the right people to handle tedious tasks, and we shall examine all our terms and reference to deliver.

“There is need to periodically review government policies with a view to engendering a better future.

“We assure you of our loyalty and promise that given the necessary logistics, we shall shoulder the responsibility and deliver a new policy guidance and a reformed workforce,” Ochioha said.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the sectoral ad hoc committees include Chieftaincy and Community Matters Committee, Justice Sector Committee, Water Sector Committee, Public Service Reform Committee and Education Committee.

The rest are Health Sector Committee and Internal Security Committee.