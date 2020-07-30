The directive was contained in a statement issued by the Secretary to the State Government, Prof. Simon Ortuanya in Enugu on Wednesday.

The governor advised returning civil servants to observe all Nigeria Centre for Disease Control (NCDC) protocols for containment of the spread of Coronavirus Disease (COVID-19).

They include hand washing with soap, use of alcohol-based hand sanitizer, compulsory use of face shield/mask and maintaining physical distancing.

It would be recalled that following the outbreak of COVID-19 pandemic, the state government directed all civil servants in the state to work from their homes since March 23, 2020, as part of measures to contain the spread of the viral disease.

According to the statement, the state government has been paying salaries of civil servants, as and when due since the lockdown.