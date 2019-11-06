Ugwuanyi, represented by the Commissioner for Transport, Chief Matthias Ekweremadu, gave the assurance while declaring open the 2019 Sectoral Workshop of FRSC Enugu State Sector Command Special Marshals held in Enugu.

The theme of the workshop is: “The FRSC Special Marshals: Yesterday, Today and Tomorrow”.

He noted that the state government would improve its partnership with the FRSC to see how road accidents could be further reduced and ensure safer roads in the state.

The governor said: “We also want to partner the FRSC Regular and Special Marshals to ensure effective traffic control as we approach the yuletide.

“As it is well known, Enugu State remains the home of hospitality in the country.

“We expect increased vehicular traffic as visitors, tourists and people that want to have good time troop into the state in their thousands.”

Ugwuanyi, however, lauded the FRSC Special Marshals for their sacrifice and passion to see that Nigerians especially residents of the state were safe on the roads, adding: “You should keep up the good work for humanity.”

The National Coordinator of FRSC Special Marshals, Mr Sini Kwabe, noted that the workshop called for sober reflection and soul searching, adding: “We must find new and effective ways of performing better.

“The work you have volunteered for is a service to humanity and our fatherland as well as ensure that you make our roads safer and achieve the mandate of FRSC,’’ Kwabe said.

FRSC Assistant Corp Marshal in-charge of South-East, Mr Osas Osadabenwen, represented by Deputy Corps Commander, Mr Anthony Ogbodo, advised special marshals to get ready to do the job even in the face of insult from unruly motorists.

“You must be calm and courteous while on the job.

“You should know that the bulk of your work is enlightenment and education of the motoring public and ensure you act with utmost civility.” Osadabenwen, said.

Mr Ogbonnaya Kalu, Sector Commander of FRSC Enugu State, said that the workshop was an annual affair meant to refresh the memories of special marshals and help to keep them abreast of new development in the corps.

Kalu noted that special marshals had helped to bridge the gap between the uniform regulars and the public at large, noting that they played prominent roles in traffic management in the state and nationwide.

“Today’s event will equally re-awaken the consciousness of the special marshals in their mandate to impact positively in the motoring public by complimenting the efforts of the regular marshals in the Command,” he said.

Highlights of the event were paper presentations on different aspects of road safety job as well as induction of some new special marshals within the Command