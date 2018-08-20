Gov Udom Emmanuel to declare for second term, Friday

news

Governor Udom Emmanuel of Akwa-Ibom state has said that he will declare his intention to run for a second term on Friday, August 24, 2018.

Vanguard reports that Udom said this while speaking to his supporters at Onna sports Stadium.

This is coming after Senator Godswill Akpabio described the Governor as a mistake which must be corrected.

According to Punch, the Senator told his supporters to forgive him for supporting his former ally, Emmanuel in 2015.

Gov Emmanuel challenges critics

The Akwa-Ibom state Governor also challenged those criticising his administration to a media debate.

Emmanuel said that he is ready to spend his personal funds to invite international and local media houses to present his facts.

His statement: “I want to thank all of you for this endorsement. It means a whole lot for me. I want to say if you are in this arena today it means you have endorsed me for a second term. And because you have endorsed me I will declare to run on Friday.

“Let me tell Nigerians all those things they are saying is all lie, Akwa Ibom is PDP, South south Nigeria is PDP, there is no other party. I want to let Nigerians know and the world to know that in Akwa Ibom we are PDP. Make no mistake, I want this to be on record that I have heard so many things, but I don’t join issues with people.

“I have heard things, and I want to challenge anybody who thinks he has the truth to come out, I will use my personal money to hire CNN and other international media, AIT, Channels, NTA and AKBC, let’s present facts to Nigerians, when we finish you will know who is saying the truth and who is telling a lie.

“Let’s arrange a debate and see who will tell the truth and who will tell a lie. However the issue on ground is about Akwa Ibom, the project on ground is project Akwa Ibom. We are not into character assassination, we are not into falsehood, we are not into propaganda.

“When we came into office we promised that we will bring down the price of garri at least to 50percent. In Akwa Ibom two cups of garri was sold for N200, but twelve cups as at today. I stand here as a true son of Akwa Ibom state, and this administration believes in the unity of Akwa Ibom state. On Friday I will tell the whole world our score card”