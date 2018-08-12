news

Gov. Nasiru El-Rufa’i of Kaduna State on Sunday, tasked students on ethical behaviour and promoting good values that would enhance national growth and development.

The governor stated this while speaking as Special Guest at the Speech and Prize Giving Day of UMRABS School, Tudun Jukun, Zaria, Kaduna State.

El-Rufai, who was represented by Sheik Jamilu Albani, Special Assistant to the governor on Islamic Organisations, said good attitude in life is necessary for individual and societal development.

The governor lauded the efforts of UMRABS for inculcating producing students that have excellent attitudinal values, but lamented that some private schools were shirking in their responsibility of inculcating good values and qualitative education of their students.

The governor urged parents to stop sending their children to higher institutions in places with nobody to be serve as their guardian.

“Doing so is negatively affecting the behaviour and education of some of the children,” he noted.

Presenting a paper entitled: “Good Education and Moral upbringing”, the Guest Speaker, Malam Kabir Musa stressed the need for proper upbringing of children to ensure good future for them and the nation.

Musa, who is the Director, Mu’az Bn Jabal Foundation Zaria, identified mosque as the first place of administration in Islam.

He explained that during the time of the Prophet Muhammad (SAW) the mosque also served as place for teaching, learning, judgement and administration among others.

In his speech, the Director of the school, Dr Isa Sa’idu said the main objectives of citing the school was to give students Islamic and western education.

Sa’idu said the school had brought in new innovation in the way students write their final examinations.

“As the tradition demands in Nigeria, some parents prefer to send their children to where they call ‘miracle centres’ to enable them get the requirement into universities.

“Here, we don’t do that, a student has to work hard and earn the requirement himself without any assistance from anybody, this is our principle and it works.

“Any of our students that gets good grades, it is as a result of his/her hard work. We are now graduating the third set of secondary school leavers.

“As I am talking to you now we have no fewer than 15 students in Ahmadu Bello University and Bayero University, Kano and they are maintaining higher CGPA of first class or second class upper,” he assured.

The director appealed to government to consider the possibility of providing assistance to private schools to enable them cut down the school fees charged parents.

“If government can come in and assist us, like in the area of salary, if it can pay half of our salaries, we can reduce our school fees.

“Government can also assist by supplying some materials being used in schools to ease some problems,” he said.