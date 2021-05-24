RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  News  >  Local

Gov Tambuwal's Agric Commissioner dies

The Sokoto Commissioner for Agriculture, Alhaji Arzika Tureta, has died at the age of 62, after a protracted illness.

Soko state Commissioner for Agriculture, Alhaji Arzika Tureta. [thisnigeria]
The Ministry’s Public Relations Officer, Muktar Dodo-Iya, told the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) in Sokoto, that the deceased passed on in the early hours of Monday at the Usmanu Danfodiyo University Teaching Hospital (UDUS)leaving behind two wives and seven children, .

He said that Tureta was once a member representing Tureta local government area in the Sokoto State House of Assembly, before becoming a federal lawmaker representing Bodinga/Dange Shuni/Tureta, Federal Constituency.

Similarly, the deceased served as commissioner during former Gov. Aliyu Wamakko’s administration for eight years and was later reappointed by Gov. Aminu Tambuwal for an additional six years.

Meanwhile, preparations for his burial have commenced in his hometown of Tureta, NAN reports.

