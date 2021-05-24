Gov Tambuwal's Agric Commissioner dies
The Sokoto Commissioner for Agriculture, Alhaji Arzika Tureta, has died at the age of 62, after a protracted illness.
Pulse Nigeria
Recommended articles
He said that Tureta was once a member representing Tureta local government area in the Sokoto State House of Assembly, before becoming a federal lawmaker representing Bodinga/Dange Shuni/Tureta, Federal Constituency.
Similarly, the deceased served as commissioner during former Gov. Aliyu Wamakko’s administration for eight years and was later reappointed by Gov. Aminu Tambuwal for an additional six years.
Meanwhile, preparations for his burial have commenced in his hometown of Tureta, NAN reports.
JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!
Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:
Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng