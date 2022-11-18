RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  News  >  Local

Gov Tambuwal explains what Nigeria must do to have proper healthcare system

Tambuwal says increased funding would ensure that more Nigerians have access to health care services.

Gov Aminu Tambuwal joins other panelists with the Minister of Finance, Ahmed Zainab to discuss the Universal Coverage and Basic Healthcare Funds in Abuja. (PIC)

Tambuwal after an interactive session organised by the High-Level Forum on SDG, an initiative of the Nigeria Economic Summit Group at Transcorp Hilton, Abuja on Tuesday, November 15, 2022, said good governance is a prerequisite to a proper healthcare system.

Speaking to journalists after the event, the Chairman of the Nigeria Governors’ Forum (NGF) there would be a lot of improvement in the universal health coverage in Nigeria if there is proper restructuring, and funding for the health sector.

“Proper restructuring, financial support and funding of the healthcare and also responsibility to go with it. If that is done and there is good governance, I am sure we will see a lot of improvement in universal health coverage in Nigeria”, he said.

Earlier, the governor during the interactive section said increased funding would ensure that more Nigerians have access to health care services.

In a bid to achieve Universal Health Coverage (UHC), Tambuwal said the NGF has advocated for increased funding for basic healthcare provision from the current one percent to three percent.

He said, “On funding, we have advocated at this interactive session that since the Basic Health Provision Fund Act says at least one percent should be allocated annually.

“We can rely on that provision that says at least increase it to two or three percent.”

He explained that Nigeria has not been able to achieve effective implementation of Basic Primary Health Care because of inadequate funding, inadequate human resources, and insecurity.

Also speaking at the event, the Minister of Finance, Budget and National Planning, Zainab Ahmed disclosed that a framework had been designed to monitor and ensure accountability in the disbursement and utilisation of the Basic Health Care Provision Fund (BHCPF) by states and HMOs.

The minister said the Federal Government is committed to ensuring increased funding for the health sector, adding that the allocation for the sector in the 2023 budget is eight percent.

She said, “To insulate the Basic Health Care Fund, we have made provision to put them on the First Line category, which means that consistently, one per cent accrued from the Federation Account goes to that fund.

“We want to make sure that what is provided for is used and is used properly.

“On our part, we have committed to ensuring increased funding for the Health sector…

“In the 2023 budget, the aggregate budget for the Health sector is eight per cent.”

