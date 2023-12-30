Gov Sule signs Nasarawa's ₦199bn 2024 budget into law

Sule, while assenting to the 2024 budget tagged ”Budget of Renewed Commitment,” appreciated the Speaker and members of the state Assembly for ensuring due diligence in the passage of the budget.

The governor assured the people of the state that he would continue to implement the budget within the economic threshold, adding that the government would adhere strictly to the budgetary provision.

He urged the members of the state assembly to be committed to carrying out their oversight function to address identified loopholes.

ADVERTISEMENT

In his remarks, Danladi Jatau, Speaker of the State Assembly, reiterated the commitment of the legislature to support the governor to deliver on his people-oriented programmes.

The speaker emphasised that the budget had passed through all the necessary legislative procedures.

Also speaking, the state’s Commissioner for Finance, Munirat Abdullahi, commended the legislature, particularly the budget committee for facilitating the expeditious passage of the budget by the Assembly.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that some of the dignitaries present at the signing ceremony were the Deputy Governor, Dr Emmanuel Akabe, Speaker of the Nasarawa State House of Assembly, Danladi Jatau, Principal Officers and members of the State Assembly.