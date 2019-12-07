Ogbole, while giving a breakdown of the 2020 budget of N100.51 billion, said that government was engaging the organised labour on the modalities for the implementation of the minimum wage.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN), reports that the Commissioner, who did not name members of the committee, said, however, that he was a member.

When contacted, Mr Yusuf Iya, Chairman, Nigeria Labour Congress (NLC), Nasarawa State Council, said that the union was aware that the government had set up its side of the negotiating committee for the implementation of the minimum wage.

The NLC Chairman added that the union’s committee was ready and was waiting for the government to commence the process.

“We have already written to the government and submitted a template of the new minimum wage through the Public Service Joint Negotiating Council.

“As soon as we receive communication on this regard from the government, negotiations will commence,” Iya added.

He, therefore, called on workers in the state to remain calm and be law abiding as their welfare was being given the priority it deserved.