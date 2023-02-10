Gov Sule promises to construct Agwada-Odu-Udege Road

Sule said that he would soon flag off the road to open up the communities and create more access to other local government areas.

He noted that his administration had within the last three years, constructed many urban and rural roads to facilitate transportation of people and farm produce to the markets, thereby improving the living condition of the people.

The governor also said that the administration had invested a lot in security, to ensure peaceful environment for free movement of citizens without fear of attacks.

“We will continue to invest in security to ensure peace and unity because the state cannot develop in an atmosphere of rancour.

“So, do not allow anyone use religion or ethnicity to divide us and erode the peace we built in the last three years,” the governor added.

He, therefore, called on the people of the area to vote for Bola Tinubu, Presidential candidate of the All Progressives Congress (APC) and other candidates of the party in the forthcoming elections.

Responding, the Ogbadu-Kaika, appreciated the current administration for its numerous developmental projects across the state.

The traditional ruler reassured that the people of his domain, would return the gesture by massively voting for the governor and all candidates of the APC.

In his contribution, Mr Adamu Omale, Overseer of Agwada Development Area, said that APC stakeholders in the area had resolved to reelect the governor for a second term in office, as well as all other candidates of the party.

Also speaking, Mr John Mamman, State APC Chairman, said the governor had made the party proud in the last three years and called on the people to renew his mandate for another four years.

The APC chairman also urged the people to reject those using religion and ethnicity to divide them, as according to him, such people do not have anything to offer.