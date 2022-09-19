Gov Soludo says those perpetrating crimes in Anambra are Igbo

Soludo said the state is going after criminals in the state, adding that all the ‘unknown gunmen’ arrested by security operatives in the state are 100 per cent Igbo.

The governor said this on Sunday, September 18, 2022, during an interview on Channels TV’s Politics Today.

Why kidnapping is common in Anambra: Explaining why insecurity and kidnapping are rife in Anambra state, Soludo said criminals target the state because of its economic situation.

According to him, kidnapping has the highest value in Anambra because it is the richest state in the Southeast.

Soludo exposes the criminals: The former governor of the Central Bank of Nigeria also dismissed the claim that those perpetrating criminalities in the state are unknown.

He said, “They are plain criminals. Some of these criminals also hide under the cloak of agitation but IPOB has repeatedly distanced itself from the criminals.

“They are kidnappers and plain criminals and they indulge in these because it is lucrative. Anambra is without a doubt the richest state in the South-East so this is the state where kidnapping has the highest value and so you will have their highest concentration here.

“If you have an Okada rider who goes into the bush; learns how to shoot, and joins a criminal gang after which they kidnap someone and make millions, it won’t be easy convincing such to go back to his Okada business anymore.

“But we are decimating them. They are not unknown gunmen, they are unknown to the extent that maybe are not caught immediately. But I can tell you we’ve been catching quite a lot of them and they already know that Anambra is not safe for them anymore.

“Let me be clear about it, 100 per cent of the people we have caught are Igbo. There is no hoax that somebody is invading from somewhere. It is 100 per cent Igbo on Igbo.

“Anambra receives its proportional share of an influx of Igbo from other South-East states and other parts of Nigeria. At the initial stage when we stage and the first set of people we caught are Igbo from the South-East states and not from Anambra. But as we went on, we discovered that a whole lot of the youth are joining them and we have not disguised among them, we are dealing with them equally”.

He, however, maintained that his administration is making efforts to end insecurity in the state.

He said operations are ongoing to tackle insecurity in the state, adding that Anambra has been relatively peaceful recently compared to other parts of the country.

He said, “The 8.5 million residents in Anambra can testify to you that insecurity has come down to the barest minimum. At least, in the last three months, cases of insecurity that seem to be daily affairs have come to a halt.

“We have decimated criminal gangs and their infrastructures and I don’t think they have the capacity again to come with the kind of ferocity they have in the past.

“Anambra has been relatively peaceful recently and we are pursuing a peaceful agenda. Compared to many other places in Nigeria, I will say if we have to have the statistics in the last three months, I think Anambra will compete favorably as one of the safest comparatively.

“We are not relenting. The operations are ongoing. Many communities are now at peace and having their new yam festival celebrations and these are things that weren’t possible in the past. Millions of events are also taking place simultaneously.

Soludo also admitted that it would take time to get rid of criminals in the state, saying ‘insecurity won’t disappear overnight.