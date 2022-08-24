Gov Soludo mourns Anambra lawmaker who died in South Africa

Okafor, who was the Majority Leader of the House, slumped and died on Tuesday in Johannesburg, South Africa, where he was attending a statutory training programme of the state’s lawmakers.

Soludo regretted that Okafor’s death came barely three months after Mr Okechukwu Okoye, another lawmaker representing Aguata Constituency 2, was kidnapped and later beheaded.

He described Okafor’s death as shocking, and a huge loss to the state legislature and the state in general.

The governor said the deceased served his constituency with devotion, energy and time,adding that he would be sorely missed.

“On behalf of the Anambra State Government, may I use this medium to convey my sympathy to those he left behind, including his family, Awka Constituency 1, Speaker of the State House of Assembly, Rt. Hon. Uche Okafor as well as other lawmakers.