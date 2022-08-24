RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  News  >  Local

Gov Soludo mourns Anambra lawmaker who died in South Africa

News Agency Of Nigeria

Governor Chukwuma Soludo of Anambra has expressed shock over the sudden death of Dr. Nnamdi Okafor, representing Awka South Constituency 1 in the State House of Assembly

Hon Nnamdi Okafor
Okafor, who was the Majority Leader of the House, slumped and died on Tuesday in Johannesburg, South Africa, where he was attending a statutory training programme of the state’s lawmakers.

Soludo regretted that Okafor’s death came barely three months after Mr Okechukwu Okoye, another lawmaker representing Aguata Constituency 2, was kidnapped and later beheaded.

He described Okafor’s death as shocking, and a huge loss to the state legislature and the state in general.

The governor said the deceased served his constituency with devotion, energy and time,adding that he would be sorely missed.

“On behalf of the Anambra State Government, may I use this medium to convey my sympathy to those he left behind, including his family, Awka Constituency 1, Speaker of the State House of Assembly, Rt. Hon. Uche Okafor as well as other lawmakers.

“Indeed, life is ephemeral. may the living continue to reflect on the essence of life and live for the good of the society like Dr. Okafor did,” he said.

