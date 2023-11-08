Soludo condoles with Tansi college over loss of 3 students struck by lightning

Soludo sent his message in a Statement signed by Christian Aburime, his Press Secretary. The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that lightning struck the school football pitch on Saturday while students were playing football in the rain and hit nine of them.

The deceased students were; Obi Chukwunwuike, 16, from Nteje, Anambra, Obeta Uchechukwu, 16, from Nsukka, Enugu State, and Usulor Chidubem from Ezza, Ebonyi State.

Soludo said he acknowledged the magnitude of the loss to the State and offered prayers to God to grant both the school and the bereaved families the strength to endure this irreplaceable loss. Soludo urged students to seek shelter indoors and abstain from outdoor activities under the rains, as lightning can strike without warning.

