ADVERTISEMENT
RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  News  >  Local

Soludo condoles with Tansi college over loss of 3 students struck by lightning

News Agency Of Nigeria

He also urged students to seek shelter indoors and abstain from outdoor activities under the rain, as lightning can strike without warning.

Gov. Soludo (NAN)
Gov. Soludo (NAN)

Recommended articles

Soludo sent his message in a Statement signed by Christian Aburime, his Press Secretary. The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that lightning struck the school football pitch on Saturday while students were playing football in the rain and hit nine of them.

The deceased students were; Obi Chukwunwuike, 16, from Nteje, Anambra, Obeta Uchechukwu, 16, from Nsukka, Enugu State, and Usulor Chidubem from Ezza, Ebonyi State.

Soludo said he acknowledged the magnitude of the loss to the State and offered prayers to God to grant both the school and the bereaved families the strength to endure this irreplaceable loss. Soludo urged students to seek shelter indoors and abstain from outdoor activities under the rains, as lightning can strike without warning.

ADVERTISEMENT

“May the departed souls rest in eternal peace, and may solace find its way to the hearts of the grieving families, the Tansi International College community, and the entirety of Anambra,” he said.

News Agency Of Nigeria

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.
ADVERTISEMENT

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

Is Arise TV presenter Rufai Oseni APC's opposition?

Is Arise TV presenter Rufai Oseni APC's opposition?

Uju Kennedy launches Pink Riders, upgrades sewing factory to fight unemployment

Uju Kennedy launches Pink Riders, upgrades sewing factory to fight unemployment

Ibori’s daughter, Erhiatake wins at Appeal court, dedicates victory to constituents

Ibori’s daughter, Erhiatake wins at Appeal court, dedicates victory to constituents

FG opens e-passport facilities at Nigerian embassies in Italy, Spain, 3 others

FG opens e-passport facilities at Nigerian embassies in Italy, Spain, 3 others

INEC won’t count votes in polling units where there’s violence - Yakubu

INEC won’t count votes in polling units where there’s violence - Yakubu

Soludo condoles with Tansi college over loss of 3 students struck by lightning

Soludo condoles with Tansi college over loss of 3 students struck by lightning

Anti-corruption fight must promote economic growth - Olukoyede

Anti-corruption fight must promote economic growth - Olukoyede

Uzodinma denies allegations of blocking Nnamdi Kanu's release

Uzodinma denies allegations of blocking Nnamdi Kanu's release

Fact Check: Did the Court reinstate LP's Thaddeus Attah as Eti-Osa's rep?

Fact Check: Did the Court reinstate LP's Thaddeus Attah as Eti-Osa's rep?

Pulse Sports

‘It is just who we are’ — Tottenham’s Postecoglu insists high line against Chelsea was the right call

‘It is just who we are’ — Tottenham’s Postecoglu insists high line against Chelsea was the right call

Giannis Antetokounmpo rocks Super Falcons jersey: declares 'Nigeria is my country'

Giannis Antetokounmpo rocks Super Falcons jersey: declares 'Nigeria is my country'

Was Chelsea’s first ‘statement win’ under Pochettino a step backward?

Was Chelsea’s first ‘statement win’ under Pochettino a step backward?

Van Dijk states what MUST change for Liverpool to improve

Van Dijk states what MUST change for Liverpool to improve

Adin Ross: Lionel Messi outbids popular streamer on $10 million mansion in Miami

Adin Ross: Lionel Messi outbids popular streamer on $10 million mansion in Miami

Mainz FIRE former Premier League star over voicing support for Palestine in Israel conflict

Mainz FIRE former Premier League star over voicing support for Palestine in Israel conflict

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

Trending

Maj-Gen-Christopher-Musa, Chief of Army Staff [Premium Times]

Again, Defence Chief rules out coup in Nigeria, says democracy here to stay

The supllementary accomodates the allocation of ₦5.095 billion for the purchase of a presidential yacht

Nigeria set to acquire presidential yacht for ₦5 billion

Chief Whip of Senate, Sen. Ali Ndume [Tribune Online]

Presidential yacht has already been delivered but not yet paid for  —  Ndume

Former aviation minister, Femi Fani-Kayode, has urged the Nigerian government to immediately deport Zakir Naik, an Islamic preacher [PN]

Fani-Kayode urges deportation of Islamic preacher for labeling military 'Muslim'