Gov Soludo father dies at 92
Mr Chris Aburime, Press Secretary to Soludo said this in a statement on Monday.
Aburime said the elder statesman popularly known as Ichie Akukananwa 1 of Isuofia in Aguata Local Government Area died in the early hours of Nov. 6.
He said Pa Soludo was survived by seven sons, eight daughters-in-law, 22 grand-children and six great-grandchildren.
He quoted the governor as saying that his late father lived a fulfilled life and died at the ripe age of 92.
The Press Secretary said further information would be communicated to the public in due course
