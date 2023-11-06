ADVERTISEMENT
Gov Soludo father dies at 92

News Agency Of Nigeria

Pa Soludo was survived by seven sons, eight daughters-in-law, 22 grand-children and six great-grandchildren.

The late Pa Simeon Soludo and Governor Charles Soludo. {Premium Times]
Mr Chris Aburime, Press Secretary to Soludo said this in a statement on Monday.

Aburime said the elder statesman popularly known as Ichie Akukananwa 1 of Isuofia in Aguata Local Government Area died in the early hours of Nov. 6.

He quoted the governor as saying that his late father lived a fulfilled life and died at the ripe age of 92.

The Press Secretary said further information would be communicated to the public in due course

