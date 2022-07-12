Gov. Sanwo-Olu orders an investigation into Lagos boat accident

He added that the police were probing the accident and treating it as a crime.

He stated that the boat was unlicensed and broke waterways rules of “no night travel’’ and “no overloading’’.

“Besides, not all of the passengers wore lifejackets and the boat did not take off from a government-approved jetty.

“The Lagos State Waterways Authority, Lagos State Emergency Management Agency and others are assisting the investigators.

“Anybody found to have contributed in any way to this tragedy will surely face the law to ensure that we do not have any such incidents in the future.

“The waterways rules and regulations are clear; they must be respected in accordance with the greatest value that the administration places on human life.