Commissioner for Information and Strategy, Mr Gbenga Omotoso stated that the governor expressed sadness at the mishap and commiserated with families of the victims.
Gov. Sanwo-Olu orders an investigation into Lagos boat accident
Gov. Babajide Sanwo-Olu on Monday ordered a probe into the July 8, Mile 2-Ibeshe boat accident in Lagos State, in which 16 lives were lost.
He added that the police were probing the accident and treating it as a crime.
He stated that the boat was unlicensed and broke waterways rules of “no night travel’’ and “no overloading’’.
“Besides, not all of the passengers wore lifejackets and the boat did not take off from a government-approved jetty.
“The Lagos State Waterways Authority, Lagos State Emergency Management Agency and others are assisting the investigators.
“Anybody found to have contributed in any way to this tragedy will surely face the law to ensure that we do not have any such incidents in the future.
“The waterways rules and regulations are clear; they must be respected in accordance with the greatest value that the administration places on human life.
“Our thoughts and prayers are with the bereaved families. May the Almighty strengthen them in this difficult time,’’ the commissioner stated.
