RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  News  >  Local

Gov. Sanwo-Olu orders an investigation into Lagos boat accident

Authors:

News Agency Of Nigeria

Gov. Babajide Sanwo-Olu on Monday ordered a probe into the July 8, Mile 2-Ibeshe boat accident in Lagos State, in which 16 lives were lost.

Sanwo-olu (Tribune)
Sanwo-olu (Tribune)

Commissioner for Information and Strategy, Mr Gbenga Omotoso stated that the governor expressed sadness at the mishap and commiserated with families of the victims.

Recommended articles

He added that the police were probing the accident and treating it as a crime.

He stated that the boat was unlicensed and broke waterways rules of “no night travel’’ and “no overloading’’.

“Besides, not all of the passengers wore lifejackets and the boat did not take off from a government-approved jetty.

“The Lagos State Waterways Authority, Lagos State Emergency Management Agency and others are assisting the investigators.

“Anybody found to have contributed in any way to this tragedy will surely face the law to ensure that we do not have any such incidents in the future.

“The waterways rules and regulations are clear; they must be respected in accordance with the greatest value that the administration places on human life.

“Our thoughts and prayers are with the bereaved families. May the Almighty strengthen them in this difficult time,’’ the commissioner stated.

Authors:

News Agency Of Nigeria

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

Gov. Sanwo-Olu orders an investigation into Lagos boat accident

Gov. Sanwo-Olu orders an investigation into Lagos boat accident

Lagos PDP urges Sanwo-Olu to scrap levies on food

Lagos PDP urges Sanwo-Olu to scrap levies on food

Sanwo-Olu urges Yoruba sons, daughters to unite for Tinubu

Sanwo-Olu urges Yoruba sons, daughters to unite for Tinubu

ASUU: “Enough is enough, Buhari tells striking varsity teachers

ASUU: “Enough is enough,” Buhari tells striking varsity teachers

AbdulRasaq deserves new mandate – Emir

AbdulRasaq deserves new mandate – Emir

Kuje Prison Break: One Boko Haram member recaptured in Keffi

Kuje Prison Break: One Boko Haram member recaptured in Keffi

It's been tough- Buhari says he's eager to hand over

It's been tough- Buhari says he's eager to hand over

Buhari condemns gunmen attack on Adamawa pastor

Buhari condemns gunmen attack on Adamawa pastor

Shettima: Senator Abbo withdraws from Tinubu’s campaign team

Shettima: Senator Abbo withdraws from Tinubu’s campaign team

Trending

Bandits open fire on President Buhari's convoy in Katsina

Bandits open fire on President Buhari's advance convoy in Katsina. (Premium Times)

2023: Why the Obidient movement is a useless one – Asari Dokubo

10 Funny articles Asari Dokubo would write if he were a journalist

Kuje prison attack: US lists security tips for Nigerians

President Muhammadu Buhari of Nigeria and President Joe Biden of the United States of America (Premium Times)

Controversy surrounds Abba Kyari’s whereabouts after attack on Kuje prison

Abba Kyari