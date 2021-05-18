Gov Sanwo-Olu launches 100 additional high-capacity buses

“The Managing Director of Lagos State Services Ltd, had informed us that they started the operation with 50 buses, move to 252 and now they are adding another 100, making 352 high capacity buses in less than two years.

“The buses are also domesticated in Nigeria to ensure that the buses were assembled locally by Volkswagen and Access Bank who are also collaborating with us.

“We want to give Lagos residents journey option that is why earlier today we launched and handed over additional 200 First and Last Mile buses,” Sanwo-Olu said.

He added that Cowry Card would be use to board train, Ferry as well as high capacity buses.

Also speaking, the Commissioner for Transportation, Dr Frederic Oladeinde, said that the state government was developing an integrated multi modal transport system that was safe, efficient and affordable within the framework of a progressive and competitive market economy.

Oladeinde said that transportation was seen as the engine of any economy which must therefore be resilient and the various options connected.

According to him, 15 water jetties are also at different developmental stages of completion to continue to boost water transportation and to give options to our commuters.

Oladeinde said that the First and Last Mile (FLM) bus scheme was therefore a part of the overall transport system that was meant to give Lagosians living in the hinterland relief to access the main transport corridors through a safe means.

He noted that the FLM bus scheme would make the whole passenger transport chain as seamless, fast and comfortable as possible.

Also speaking, the Managing Director of LBSL, Mr Idowu Oguntona, said that the service had transported over 21.5 million passengers since it commenced operations in May 2019.

“LBSL is currently operating 35 bus service routes with a fleet size of 252 buses, across two administrative divisions within the state.

“The efforts of this administration have led to increased attention to public bus transportation in Lagos State and also facilitation of intermodal transportation in Lagos State, as LBSL is collaborating with LAGFERRY to ensure seamless movement of Lagosians through public transportation.

“This administration had also created jobs for over 1,000 persons directly and indirectly in the socio-economic value chain for Lagosians, with approximately 87% of the direct workforce being bus captains, operations staff and technical staff,” Oguntona said.