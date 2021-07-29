Gov Sanwo-Olu honours 3 dead policemen with N30m in Lagos

This is contained in a statement issued on Wednesday by the Media Director, Rapid Response Squad [RRS], Mr Taofiq Adebayo.

The three beneficiary families include late Insp. Ajibola Gafari, PC Olufemi Richards of the RRS and ASP Omisore Olamide of Lagos State Task Force on Environmental and Special Offences (Enforcement Unit).

The governor, who empathised with the affected families, described the monetary support as a token and the government’s effort at comforting affected families.

He pointed out that no amount of financial gift could make up for the lost lives and the gallantry of the fallen Patriots.

He appreciated the gallantry of the deceased operatives, reassuring the families and Lagos residents of the government’s commitment to always work for the good and well-being of the masses.