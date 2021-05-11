Gov Sanwo-Olu delivers 14 estates in 2 years

Akinderu-Fatai said that the efforts to bridge the gap was being challenged by the increased influx of people from other parts of the country into Lagos State, due to the insurgency in some states.

“By the third year of Sanwo-Olu administration, over 7,000 housing units would have been delivered,” he said.

The commissioner said that the government would continue to pursue policies that would enable more residents to become homeowners, in spite of the economic situation.

He assured that government was considering accessibility and affordability, by constructing road networks and other infrastructure.

Akinderu-Fatai listed various housing packages available to various segments and classes in various parts of the state, in addition to the social housing drive of the government.

He said that about 70 hectares had been secured in Ijanikin to engage more private sector people and technology in quick housing production, adding that government was targeting more high rise buildings.

“We are not only going to build more houses in the hinterlands, but we will open up the areas,” the commissioner said.

He said that the completed schemes include: Lateef Jakande Gardens in Igando; Lagos State Affordable Public Housing Scheme, Idale Badagry; LAGOSHOMS Lekki Phase 11.

Akinderu-Fatai said that four estates were ready for inauguration at Odo Onosa Ayandelu, Agbowa, Magodo/Omole, Gbagada and Ibeshe.

“Based on the all-inclusive stance of the Sanwo-Olu-led administration, there are completed and ongoing projects in all parts of the state, and all categories of residents have the opportunity of accessing the housing provision,” he said.

The commissioner said that the state government was embracing various funding options, to drastically meet the housing needs in the state.

Akinderu-Fatai appealed to private sector developers to actively partner with the state government to increase the housing stock, to meet up with the population growth of Lagos.