Sanwo-Olu, in a statement signed by his Chief Press Secretary, Mr Gboyega Akosile, on Tuesday, described the First Lady as a courageous and amiable woman, kindhearted and strong pillar of support for President Muhammadu Buhari.

He said the First Lady, a cosmetologist and beauty therapist, who clocks 50 on Wednesday, Feb. 17, had touched the lives of millions of Nigerians, especially women and children, since the assumption of office by her husband on May 29, 2015.

”On behalf of the good people of Lagos State and my adorable wife, Ibijoke, I heartily congratulate the First Lady, Mrs Aisha Buhari, on the occasion of her 50th birthday celebration.

”Our First Lady attaining the age of 50 years in grace, elegance and good health is worth celebrating.

”Over the years, you have shown your passion for the needy in our country and as a women’s rights activist and child rights advocate, you are a major critic against child marriage.

”As an advocate of women’s and children rights, your campaign for young girls to get primary and secondary school education before getting married has yielded positive results in the country,” Sanwo-Olu said.

According to him, Buhari’s passion for women and children made her establish a Pet Project, ‘Future Assured’, an initiative to continue advocacy work for the health and well-being of women and children through community mobilisation and health promotion.

He said that the programme, without any iota of doubt, had impacted positively on millions of people directly and indirectly.

”On the political turf, your ideas and contributions on national issues are of good use. You have displayed courage and bravery on many occasions to show your passion for a better Nigeria.

”On this landmark occasion of your golden Jubilee celebration, I pray that God will continue to grant you good health to enable you render more service to humanity,” Sanwo-Olu said.