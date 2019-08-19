Sanwo-Olu made the remarks shortly after the oath of office was administered on the appointees at the Lagos House, Alausa, Ikeja.

The governor also advised them to continually ensure quality service delivery to the state and residents.

Sanwo-Olu, however, said their ability to meet these expectations would depend on the creativity and innovation they would bring to bear in the discharge of their responsibilities.

Earlier, Mr Hakeem Muri-Okunola, the state’s Head of Service, said that the permanent secretaries were appointed based on merit and their unblemished individual records of service.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the new Permanent Secretaries with their portfolios are: Mrs Sanyaolu Kikelomo, Civil Service Commission; Mr Sodeinde Olalekan (Office of Drainage Services); Mrs Shitta-Bey Titilayo,(Solicitor-General/Permanent Secretary, Ministry of Justice).

They are: Mr Olawale Musa- Ministry of Transportation; Mrs Durosimi-Etti Olorunkemi- Cabinet Office; Mrs Kalesanwo Olayemi (Ministry Women Affairs and Poverty Alleviation)and Mr Agoro Moruf- Ministry of Waterfront Infrastructure Development.

Others are: Mrs Odeneye Belinda- Ministry of the Environment and Mr Olawale Mesewaku, Ministry of Tourism, Arts and Culture.

Responding on behalf of his colleagues, Musa thanked the governor for the trust and confidence reposed in them.

He also pledged their commitments and dedication to duties.