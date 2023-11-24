ADVERTISEMENT
RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  News  >  Local

My govt committed to genuine reconciliation with people of Southern Kaduna - Gov Sani

News Agency Of Nigeria

The governor explained that his government is ready to correct the mistakes made by past administrations for the progress and development of the state.

Governor of Kaduna State, Uba Sani [Punch]
Governor of Kaduna State, Uba Sani [Punch]

Recommended articles

Sani made this statement in a message to the Southern Kaduna Christian Leaders Association Pastor’s Congress at the Throneroom Trust Ministry in Kafanchan.

Represented by his Senior Special Assistant on Religious Affairs (Christian Matters), Rev. Ishaya Jangado, the governor explained that his government was ready to correct the mistakes made by past administrations for the progress and development of the state.

He appealed to the Christian community in the zone to rally round the current administration in its quest to run an all inclusive government. Earlier, Apostle Emmanuel Kure, Chairman of the Southern Kaduna Christian Leaders Association, said the end of year meeting was convened to pray for the future of the land amongst other things.

ADVERTISEMENT

Kure commended the governor for his efforts at uniting the state and pledged the association’s support for initiatives aimed at promoting peaceful religious co-existence. He announced plans by the association to raise a special treasury to assist disadvantaged pastors in the zone as well as build their capacity.

Kure also dismissed rumours that he received monies meant for members from politicians during the build-up to the 2023 general elections. Other speakers at the event underscored the need for the Christendom to do away with the issue of denomination and focus on spreading the gospel.

The meeting also commiserated with the family of the late Gen. Yakubu Kure over his demise. They prayed God to grant the immediate family, the government and people of the state, as well as the Nigerian Army and the nation as a whole, the fortitude to bear the loss.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the pastors passed a vote of confidence on the leadership of the association and commended their efforts at improving the image of the Church in Southern Kaduna.

News Agency Of Nigeria

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.
ADVERTISEMENT

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

PDP Governors hopeful about getting 'justice' from Supreme Court

PDP Governors hopeful about getting 'justice' from Supreme Court

Jobberman provides 1,200 jobs to young persons in Kaduna

Jobberman provides 1,200 jobs to young persons in Kaduna

Federal High Court stops PDP from removing Sen Anyanwu as national secretary

Federal High Court stops PDP from removing Sen Anyanwu as national secretary

Bauchi Assembly to pass Child Rights bill into law in weeks - Speaker Suleiman

Bauchi Assembly to pass Child Rights bill into law in weeks - Speaker Suleiman

2000 Kaduna women take to the street, demands for climate justice

2000 Kaduna women take to the street, demands for climate justice

Minister Wike to reconstruct primary school where pupils sit on bare floor

Minister Wike to reconstruct primary school where pupils sit on bare floor

Wike set to partner with Mexico to develop FCT’s agriculture sector

Wike set to partner with Mexico to develop FCT’s agriculture sector

My govt committed to genuine reconciliation with people of Southern Kaduna - Gov Sani

My govt committed to genuine reconciliation with people of Southern Kaduna - Gov Sani

UNILORIN Post-UTME registration begins November 23, ends December 3, 2023

UNILORIN Post-UTME registration begins November 23, ends December 3, 2023

Pulse Sports

Brazil vs Argentina: Bloody scenes at the Maracana as Brazilian police and Argentine fans clash

Brazil vs Argentina: Bloody scenes at the Maracana as Brazilian police and Argentine fans clash

Arda Turan: Ex-Atletico star in hot tears after losing $13 million to ‘yahoo yahoo‘

Arda Turan: Ex-Atletico star in hot tears after losing $13 million to ‘yahoo yahoo‘

Global Soccer Award: Osimhen to battle Messi and Ronaldo

Global Soccer Award: Osimhen to battle Messi and Ronaldo

Lionel Messi and Scaloni's Argentina relationship set to end

Lionel Messi and Scaloni's Argentina relationship set to end

I don't want to talk about it — Kylian Mbappe refuses to discuss Real Madrid links

I don't want to talk about it — Kylian Mbappe refuses to discuss Real Madrid links

Roberto Firmino's father dies of heart attack during family trip to Dubai

Roberto Firmino's father dies of heart attack during family trip to Dubai

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

Trending

Nigeria is set to release over 4000 inmates unable to pay their debt of N500 million

Nigeria is set to release over 4000 inmates unable to pay their debt of N500 million

From L-R: Chairman, Daewoo Engineering and Construction, Mr Jung Won-ju and Minister of FCT, Mr Nyesom Wike, during a visit at the minister’s office in Abuja on Thursday. [NAN]

Wike seeks partnership with Daewoo on luxury hotels to promote tourism

Godwin Emefiele [TheCable]

Court remands former CBN Governor Emefiele in Kuje prison, delays bail decision

10 doctors kidnapped within 2 months in Enugu - Nigeria Medical Association (Premium Times)

10 doctors kidnapped within 2 months in Enugu - Nigeria Medical Association