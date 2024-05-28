Gov Sani inaugurates new secondary school, plans for 50 more in Kaduna

Sani, who said that the event was part of the celebration of his first anniversary, also disclosed plans to build 50 additional schools across the state.

The governor emphasised that the initiative has addressed a key barrier to education, which is the lack of adequate facilities. He said, "Education is the best investment against poverty and insecurity,” underscoring the significance of his government’s commitment.

Sani highlighted the state-of-the-art technology, innovative learning spaces, and safety features incorporated into the newly built schools in the state.

He added, “These features ensure that children can focus on acquiring knowledge and developing their full potential.,

“When I performed the groundbreaking for this school on August 31, 2023, I promised it would be completed quickly.

"We have fulfilled that promise to the glory of Almighty Allah.

“This milestone marks significant progress in creating accessible, safe, and conducive learning environments.”

According to him, students in such environments are more confident, creative, and capable of critical thinking. Sani reaffirmed his administration’s prioritisation of education, noting that educated individuals were empowered for life and less susceptible to manipulation by malicious forces.

He added, “An educated girl or woman is a tremendous asset to society.

"The current school projects are part of the administration’s first phase of educational revitalisation, with most of them already completed and the rest nearing completion.

"We are finalising arrangements for 50 more secondary school construction projects,” he announced.