ADVERTISEMENT
RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  News  >  Local

Gov Sani inaugurates new secondary school, plans for 50 more in Kaduna

News Agency Of Nigeria

The governor also revealed plans to build 50 additional schools across the state.

Kaduna State Governor, Uba Sani [Twitter:@NewsCentralTV]
Kaduna State Governor, Uba Sani [Twitter:@NewsCentralTV]

Recommended articles

Sani, who said that the event was part of the celebration of his first anniversary, also disclosed plans to build 50 additional schools across the state.

The governor emphasised that the initiative has addressed a key barrier to education, which is the lack of adequate facilities. He said, "Education is the best investment against poverty and insecurity,” underscoring the significance of his government’s commitment.

Sani highlighted the state-of-the-art technology, innovative learning spaces, and safety features incorporated into the newly built schools in the state.

ADVERTISEMENT

He added, “These features ensure that children can focus on acquiring knowledge and developing their full potential.,

“When I performed the groundbreaking for this school on August 31, 2023, I promised it would be completed quickly.

"We have fulfilled that promise to the glory of Almighty Allah.

“This milestone marks significant progress in creating accessible, safe, and conducive learning environments.”

According to him, students in such environments are more confident, creative, and capable of critical thinking. Sani reaffirmed his administration’s prioritisation of education, noting that educated individuals were empowered for life and less susceptible to manipulation by malicious forces.

ADVERTISEMENT

He added, “An educated girl or woman is a tremendous asset to society.

"The current school projects are part of the administration’s first phase of educational revitalisation, with most of them already completed and the rest nearing completion.

"We are finalising arrangements for 50 more secondary school construction projects,” he announced.

Sani said that the modern facilities being provided symbolised his administration’s commitment to providing the students with the best environment to learn and thrive. In his remarks, Yusuf Zailani, former Speaker of the State House of Assembly, commended Sani for his developmental initiatives.

News Agency Of Nigeria

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.
ADVERTISEMENT

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

Gov Sani inaugurates new secondary school, plans for 50 more in Kaduna

Gov Sani inaugurates new secondary school, plans for 50 more in Kaduna

Sen Nwoko wants Senate to probe sack of 317 CBN workers

Sen Nwoko wants Senate to probe sack of 317 CBN workers

Keyamo declares war against touts at international airports in Nigeria

Keyamo declares war against touts at international airports in Nigeria

You weren’t a better president  —  APC lambasts Obasanjo for criticising Tinubu

You weren’t a better president  —  APC lambasts Obasanjo for criticising Tinubu

Kogi govt vows to punish principals who charge fees to sabotage free education policy

Kogi govt vows to punish principals who charge fees to sabotage free education policy

Bayero sent out of palace as court orders him to stop parading himself as Emir

Bayero sent out of palace as court orders him to stop parading himself as Emir

Army confirms reopening of Abuja Banex Plaza

Army confirms reopening of Abuja Banex Plaza

Nigeria, Saudi Arabia to revive cargo flight operations - Keyamo

Nigeria, Saudi Arabia to revive cargo flight operations - Keyamo

Nigerians' hope about national carrier crushed as FG suspends Nigeria Air indefinitely

Nigerians' hope about national carrier crushed as FG suspends Nigeria Air indefinitely

Pulse Sports

Olanrewaju Kayode Net Worth: Profile, Age, Salary, Wife, House, Cars, How Rich is he in 2024?

Olanrewaju Kayode Net Worth: Profile, Age, Salary, Wife, House, Cars, How Rich is he in 2024?

Naija Stars Abroad: Maduka Okoye justifies Finidi George's call, forgotten Super Eagles star dims red-hot Ademola Lookman, Osimhen

Naija Stars Abroad: Maduka Okoye justifies Finidi George's call, forgotten Super Eagles star dims red-hot Ademola Lookman, Osimhen

No space for Lookman, Osimhen as only two Africans make Forbes’ Top 50 highest-paid athletes

No space for Lookman, Osimhen as only two Africans make Forbes’ Top 50 highest-paid athletes

Lookman frontrunner for NFF Player of the Year after historic Europa League heroics

Lookman frontrunner for NFF Player of the Year after historic Europa League heroics

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

Trending

President Tinubu and DSS [Pulse.ng]

FCT DSS says Tinubu successfully solved manhood theft issue in 1 year

Abia State Governor, Alex Otti

Otti swings into action to rescue 3 stolen Abia school kids of same parents

Prince Babalola Adebomi [Vanguard]

Court sends Ekiti monarch-elect to detention over certificate forgery

Nigerians slams Makinde after celebrating daughter's graduation from Yale [Twitter:@seyiamakinde]

Why not UI? - Nigerians slam Makinde after daughter's graduation from Yale