Gov Sani appoints Jerry Adams, Chairman, Kaduna State Internal Revenue Service (KADIRS)

Jerry Adams is a seasoned tax administrator, chartered accountant, business development expert and marketer with over 23 years professional experience.

Jerry Adams, Chairman of Kaduna State Internal Revenue Service (KADIRS) [Punch Newspapers]
This is contained in a statement by Dr Abdulkadir Mayere, the Secretary to the State Government (SSG) In Kaduna. The statement also said Umar Sani had been appointed as the new Executive Director, Revenue Operations, while Dr Muhammad Lawal was redeployed to the position of Executive Director, Corporate Services, KADIRS.

According to him, Mr Adams, prior to his appointment as Acting Chairman, was the Executive Director, Corporate Services, and will now be replaced by Dr. Lawal. Jerry Adams is a seasoned tax administrator, chartered accountant, business development expert and marketer with over 23 years professional experience.

The statement said Umar Sani, the new Executive Director, Revenue Operations, hails from Zaria LGA and was a graduate of the Ahmadu Bello University and the Harvard Centre for International Development, USA.

He is a portfolio management and development finance expert, and joins KADIRS with over 17 years of professional experience in treasury management, credit management, revenue and tax management, to move the service forward.

The SSG noted that the appointments and redeployment were based on the proven track records of the appointees, their commitment to the service of Kaduna State and the SUSTAIN Agenda of the administration. While congratulating the appointees, Gov. Sani urged them to be diligent and create strategies and operational plans to move KADIRS to greater heights.

The government further wished them God’s guidance in the discharge of their duties, adding that the appointments were to commence with immediate effect.

