Gov Radda gives ₦10K wage award to Katsina workers, ₦5K for pensioners
Payment of the award would be made in January 2024, he added.
His media aide, Ibrahim Kaula-Mohammed, stated on Thursday in Katsina that news about the award was conveyed by the state’s Head of Service, Alhaji Usman Isyaku.
“This is marking a proactive step to fulfil the governor’s commitment to gradually introduce measures to ease the impact of subsidy removal,’’ Kaula-Mohammed stated.
