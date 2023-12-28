ADVERTISEMENT
Gov Radda gives ₦10K wage award to Katsina workers, N5K for pensioners

News Agency Of Nigeria

Payment of the award would be made in January 2024, he added.

Governor Dikko Radda of Katsina State. [X:@dikko_radda]
His media aide, Ibrahim Kaula-Mohammed, stated on Thursday in Katsina that news about the award was conveyed by the state’s Head of Service, Alhaji Usman Isyaku.

“This is marking a proactive step to fulfil the governor’s commitment to gradually introduce measures to ease the impact of subsidy removal,’’ Kaula-Mohammed stated.

