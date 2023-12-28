Gov Radda gives ₦10K wage award to Katsina workers, N5K for pensioners
Payment of the award would be made in January 2024, he added.
Recommended articles
His media aide, Ibrahim Kaula-Mohammed, stated on Thursday in Katsina that news about the award was conveyed by the state’s Head of Service, Alhaji Usman Isyaku.
“This is marking a proactive step to fulfil the governor’s commitment to gradually introduce measures to ease the impact of subsidy removal,’’ Kaula-Mohammed stated.
Payment of the award would be made in January 2024, he added.
JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!
ADVERTISEMENT
Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:
Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng
Recommended articles
Alex Otti assents to ₦567.2bn Appropriation Bill for 2024
14-year-old boy dies after attack by shark in South Australia
Police burst 10-year-old inter-state child abduction syndicate, arrest 9
Gov Radda gives ₦10K wage award to Katsina workers, N5K for pensioners
Gov Makinde declares 3-day mourning in Oyo over Akeredolu's death
CLO sends SOS letter to Gov Soludo over baby with hole in heart
FG to shut section of Third Mainland Bridge January 9 for emergency repairs
Asisat Oshoala presents CAF award to President Tinubu, First Lady
PDP insists on declaring 26 defected Rivers lawmakers’ seats vacant
Pulse Sports
Manchester United confirm sale of 25% of club shares to Sir Jim Ratcliffe
Super Eagles playmaker Alex Iwobi unveils special holiday giveaway for fans
Mohammed Salah Surpasses Owen to Join Elite Top 10 Premier League Scorers
ADVERTISEMENT