Gov. Radda endorses Akpabio, Barau as Senate President, deputy

Katsina State Governor, Dr Dikko Radda (TheAbusites)

Katsina State Governor, Malam Dikko Radda, on Sunday endorsed the aspirations of Sen. Godswill Akpabio and Barau Jibrin to lead the National Assembly’s 10th Senate.

Malam Ibrahim Kaula, the Chief Press Secretary (CPS) to the Governor, disclosed this in a statement issued to newsmen on Sunday in Katsina.

According to him, Radda announced his endorsement when Akpabio and Barau led a delegation of Senators-Elect on a courtesy call on him at the Katsina State Lodge, Abuja.

Sen. Akpabio, a former Governor of Akwa Ibom and the immediate-past Minister of Niger Delta Affairs, and Sen. Jibrin of Kano Central Senatorial District, are the All Progressives Congress (APC) choice for the positions of the Senate President and Deputy Senate President respectively in the soon-to-be inaugurated Senate.

Radda, while receiving the delegation, stressed the need for the 10th Senate to enact quality and effective laws that would enhance the lives of Nigerians.

“It is imperative that your leadership of the senate build and maintain a harmonious relationship with other arms of government, without necessarily compromising your legislative independence,” said the governor.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the new Senate is expected to be inaugurated on Tuesday, June 13, 2023 after a proclamation by President Bola Tinubu.

