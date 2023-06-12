Gov. Radda endorses Akpabio, Barau as Senate President, deputy

Malam Ibrahim Kaula, the Chief Press Secretary (CPS) to the Governor, disclosed this in a statement issued to newsmen on Sunday in Katsina.

According to him, Radda announced his endorsement when Akpabio and Barau led a delegation of Senators-Elect on a courtesy call on him at the Katsina State Lodge, Abuja.

Sen. Akpabio, a former Governor of Akwa Ibom and the immediate-past Minister of Niger Delta Affairs, and Sen. Jibrin of Kano Central Senatorial District, are the All Progressives Congress (APC) choice for the positions of the Senate President and Deputy Senate President respectively in the soon-to-be inaugurated Senate.

Radda, while receiving the delegation, stressed the need for the 10th Senate to enact quality and effective laws that would enhance the lives of Nigerians.

“It is imperative that your leadership of the senate build and maintain a harmonious relationship with other arms of government, without necessarily compromising your legislative independence,” said the governor.