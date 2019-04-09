Oyetola said this during the inauguration of the SSG as well as COS and his deputy on Tuesday in Osogbo.

The governor had on March14 appointed Oyebamiji as SSG, Akinola as COS and Abdullah Binuyo as deputy.

Oyetola was sworn-in as governor on Nov. 27, 2018.

The governor urged the appointees to hit the ground running through quality leadership and direction, adding that people of the state were in a hurry to experience development.

Oyetola said that the appointees must be creative and proactive and must come up with contemporary ideas and innovations that would speedily lead to efficient governance in a 21st century knowledge and technology driven world.

The governor explained that offices of the SSG, COS and deputy were very important to his administration, describing the offices as ‘ brain box and the engine room’ of government.

“Your decision must be guided by the fear of God, fairness and justice.

“You must roll up your sleeves so that we can take our dear state to the next level.

“You have been considered for your respective positions on merit, but you must note that the skills and competencies that qualify you for these jobs will need to be constantly improved upon to ensure adequate service delivery,’’ Oyetola said.

He said that his administration had made tremendous impact in less than five months of inauguration inspite of dwindling financial resources.

Speaking on behalf of the appointees, Oyebamiji commended the governor for the confidence reposed in them to serve the state.

He promised that they would ensure total dedication and commitment to the government to ensure growth, development and mass emancipation of the people of Osun.