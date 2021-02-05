Gov. Gboyega Oyetola of Osun has directed local council chairmen and political office holders in all local government and development areas of the state to vacate their offices.

Oyetola, in a statement signed by the Secretary to the State Government, Mr Wole Oyebamiji, on Friday in Osogbo, directed them to hand over to the most senior officers in their respective areas.

The governor said that the directive was sequel to the expiration of the tenure of the affected officials on Feb. 5.

Oyetola appreciated their contributions to the development of the state and wished them well in their future engagements.