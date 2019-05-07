Oyetola made the call while hosting the leadership of the Cow Dealers Association, members of the All Farmers’ Association of Nigeria (AFAN) and the leadership of the Fulani Bororo in Osogbo.

Oyetola said his administration would continue to maintain and sustain the atmosphere of relative peace and harmonious relationship between the herdsmen and farmers.

The governor, who described peace as a necessity, said the state under his watch would do everything humanly possible to enhance peaceful co-existence among the people.

Oyetola also promised that his administration would continue to intensify efforts to strengthen the existing bond among the relevant authorities to forestall kidnapping and banditry.

The governor implored the leadership of the herders to be more vigilant on the illegal influx of people into the state and report strange movements to the security agencies.

He, however, stressed the need for proper data collection and registration of herders living ‎in the state, saying such measures would go a long way in reflecting the demographic composition of the people in the state.

Oyetola noted that proper data collection and registration of herders living ‎in the state would enable the state government to know, identify, assess and evaluate the number of non-citizens living in the state.

The governor also said that such measures would enable the security agencies to identify genuine immigrants, particularly when a crime was committed.

“I am happy that peace has been continuously reigning in this state, most especially between farmers, cow dealers and herders.

“We are doing everything to prevent illegal influx of people into our state as we request the cooperation of all and sundry to stamp out all forms of illegality in our state.

“It is our belief that this initiative will help to know who is living in the state and take control of any strange happening,” he said.

The Chairman of Osun Cow Dealers Association, Alhaji Garba Usman, commended the administration of Oyetola for giving priority to security of lives and property in the state.

Usman expressed the readiness of his members to maintain peace and order in the state.