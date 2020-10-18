Governor Adegboyega Oyetola of Osun State has cleared the air on the group of people that attacked him on Saturday, October 18, 2020, during #ENDSARS protest in the state.

The governor’s convoy was attacked when he joined the protesters in Osogbo, the state capital, and two people were killed during the attack.

The governor's vehicles were also damaged.

However, following the incident, there have been claims that the protesting youths, who for over a week have been protesting against police brutality and demanding police reform were responsible for the attack.

Reacting to this in a state broadcast, Governor Oyetola said the attack was masterminded by suspected political thugs, adding that the incident would be investigated with a view to bringing the perpetrators to book.

He said, “The attempt which was carried out by political thugs was pre-planned and our government shall investigate the matter with a view of bringing the perpetrators of this heinous act to book.

“As the Chief Security Officer of the state, we shall ensure that lives and properties of our people shall be protected and anybody found culpable of causing unrest shall be made to face the wrath of the law.”

Meanwhile, the Federal Government has warned that it will not allow the country to be thrown into anarchy following the violence attack on the Osun State Governor.

The Minister of Information and Culture, Alhaji Lai Mohammed while featuring on a late night Nigeria Television Authority (NTA) news programme, “Weekend File” on Saturday said, the attack was an assassination attempt on the governor.

He added that the attack was a clear confirmation that the protests had been hijacked by hoodlums and people with ulterior agenda.