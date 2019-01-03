Oyetola made this known at the ‘Mandela Freedom Park’ in Osogbo during the “Thank You Visit/Town Hall Meeting’’ with the people of Osogbo Federal Constituency in the state.

Oyetola thanked the entire people of Osun for their support before, during and after the state governorship election, which he won on the platform of the All Progressives Congress (APC).

He promised to reciprocate the kind gesture of the people of Osun by giving them developmental and people-oriented projects, saying that the APC-led government would not disappoint the electorate.

The governor urged members, supporters, sympathisers of the APC as well as the entire people of the state to continue supporting the APC government by voting for all the party’s candidates in the forthcoming general elections.

Mr Adegboyega Famoodun, the Osun APC Chairman, in his remarks, thanked the people of the state who worked and voted to ensure continuity of the APC-led government in the state.

“There is no doubt that the people of Osun have experienced unprecedented developmental projects in the last eight years.

“Ex-governor Aregbesola left Osun better than he met it and the state will continue to grow during the tenure of Alhaji Gboyega Oyetola,’’ he said.

Famoodun, however, charged members of the party and the entire people of the state to cast their votes for all candidates of the APC at the forthcoming general elections.