Oyetola, while presenting the bond certificates in Osogbo, said the sum of N474, 753,13 would be shared among 105 retired local government employees, while N538,696,783 would be shared among 84 retired primary school teachers.

The governor reiterated his commitment to the welfare of all active and retired workers in the state.

“I want to thank all pensioners in the state for your patience and understanding which most of you have demonstrated from the inception of this administration.

“I want you to develop trust in our government.

“My government will never renege on our campaign promises to all the good people of the state.

“Your welfare is our priority, and we will continue to manage and utilise our meagre resources to the benefits of all workers and retirees,” he said.

The governor also clarified the rumour that the state had received another tranche of Parish Club refund from the Federal Government.

“The Parish Club fund is not ready. Our government is transparent.

“If it is ready, everybody will know because it will be announced to the public and it will be utilised to the benefit of all.

“We crave for patience on the part of the retirees. My government loves and cares about you.

“Put trust in us and continue to be patient as better days are ahead, and I pray that you all utilise this money well,” the governor said.

Speaking, Dr Oyegbade Olowogboyega, the state Head of Service, said the beneficiaries were the eighth batch to collect their retirement bond certificates.