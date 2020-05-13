Oyetola in a statement signed by his Chief Press Secretary, Ismail Omipidan, on Wednesday in Osogbo, extolled the virtues of Fasoranti.

The governor also lauded Fasoranti’s contributions to the development of the Yoruba race in particular and Nigeria in general.

The governor described the elder statesman as an exemplary, visionary, peace loving and compassionate leader whose devotion and commitment to the cause of the Yoruba nation was unquantifiable and epic.

“On behalf of the government and people of the State of Osun, I join families, friends, associates, followers and well wishers to felicitate with our leader, Pa Fasoranti, on the occasion of his 94th birthday anniversary.

“I thank the almighty God for granting Baba long life that has been full of service to his people, the country and humanity at large,” he said.

According to the governor, Fasoranti has been steadfast in defending and projecting the Yoruba culture and values.

Oyetola said, “We will continue to value his leadership and courage and pray that God grants him more years in good health.”