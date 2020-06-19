Oyetola, in a statement by his Chief Press Secretary, Ismail Omipidan, in Osogbo said the extension followed the expiration of the initial two weeks announced on June 5.

The governor said the new extension of the relaxation would take effect from Friday, June 19.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the governor had on June 5, announced the relaxation of the curfew imposed on the state to curb the spread of COVID-19 .

The curfew which was earlier scheduled for 6pm. to 6 a.m. , was relaxed to start at 9pm. to end at 5am.

The governor then said that the curfew would be relaxed for 14 days in the first instance.

Oyetola, however, expressed his displeasure at the level of compliance by the residents with some of the relaxation guidelines, especially, the wearing of face masks in public places.

The governor, therefore, warned that worship centres and markets that failed to adhere to the guidelines would be shut down by the state government.

“COVID-19 is real and Osun is not out of the woods yet.

“We have noticed that many of our citizens are brazenly flouting the safety guidelines put in place to curb the spread of the virus in the state.

“The government will not fold its hands while a few people jeopardise the mileage we have recorded so far in this fight.

“It is not yet uhuru and strict enforcement will commence immediately.

“Any worship centre, market or motor park where people do not wear face masks or maintain social distancing will be shut down,” the governor said.

Oyetola also said that the ban on inter-state travels remains in force, adding that any motor park that failed to comply with the directive would be shut down as well.

NAN reports the state has recorded 50 confirmed cases of the virus, 40 treated and discharged, while six are currently receiving treatment and four deaths recorded.

This is according to the Nigeria Centre for Disease Control (NCDC).