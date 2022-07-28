RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  News  >  Local

Gov Oyetola declares Friday holiday to celebrate new Islamic year

Authors:

News Agency Of Nigeria

The Osun government has declared Friday, July 29 a work-free day in commemoration of Hijrah 1444AH, the new Islamic year.

Gboyega Oyetola is Governor of Osun State (Osun State government)
This is contained in a press statement by the Commissioner for Special Duties, Mr Olalekan Badmus, who is also the Supervising Commissioner for the Ministry of Home Affairs.

The statement urged the Muslim faithful and the entire people of the state to use the holiday in prayers for continued peace and progress of the state.

It equally enjoined all Muslims in the state not only to celebrate Hijrah, but to also engage in spiritual soul searching.

It urged them to do so in line with the essence of the occasion as exemplified by the virtues of the holy prophet of Allah, Muhammad, while on earth.

The statement also called for continued support and cooperation of the entire citizens of the state for the Gov. Adegboyega Oyetola-led administration.

