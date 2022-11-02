RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  News  >  Local

Gov. Oyetola condoles Davido over son’s death

News Agency Of Nigeria

Gov. Adegboyega Oyetola of Osun, has condoled with the ace singer, David Adedeji, also known as Davido, over the death of his son, Ifeanyi.

Oyetola and Davido (WithinNigeria)
Oyetola and Davido (WithinNigeria)

Oyetola, in a statement by his Chief Press Secretary, Ismail Omipidan, on Tuesday in Osogbo, said Ifeanyi’s death was a loss no responsible person would ever wish.

The governor also sympathised with Davido’s father, Dr Deji Adeleke, over the death of his grandson.

Oyetola said that as a grandfather himself, he feels Adeleke’s pain.

The governor prayed God to comfort him and the entire family at this trying time.

“On behalf of myself and the people of Osun, I sympathise with Davido, over the death of his son, Ifeanyi.

“I know how painful it is to see a boy we all saw last week bubbling with life to now be referred to in the past.

“I pray God to comfort you and Chioma. rest assured, that very soon God will bless you both with another son who will live long to fulfill his dreams in life.

“I pray God give you both and your parents the fortitude to bear this painful loss,” Oyetola said.

Ifeanyi was said to have drowned in a swimming pool at the singer’s residence in the Banana Island area of Lagos on Monday.

The police in Lagos State said eight domestic staff of the singer had been brought in for questioning over the incident.

The command’s spokesman, SP Benjamin Hundeyin, who confirmed this to the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) on Tuesday said, “Anyone found not culpable will be let off, while those found culpable will be prosecuted.”

News Agency Of Nigeria

Gov. Oyetola condoles Davido over son’s death

