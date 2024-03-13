Gov Oyebanji vows to honour late APC Chairman Paul Omotosho's legacy

Oyebanji made the pledge in Ado-Ekiti while receiving representatives of the Forum of State Chairmen of the APC, who were in his office to present to him a letter of condolence.

The governor, who acknowledged the immense contributions of the deceased to the development of the state, said that the gesture was to honour Omotoso’s legacies of service, humility and loyalty.

Emphasising the late chairman’s unwavering dedication to the party and his selfless service to the state and humanity, Oyebanji said the deceased was a dedicated leader, unifier and highly committed party chieftain.

ADVERTISEMENT

He also assured that his administration would provide adequate support for the family of the diseased.

“This is a very tough moment for us, and like you said, Barrister Omotosho was a very straight forward person; he was loyal and humble.

“We promise you before God and man that whatever we can do as a government to ensure the family does not suffer, we will do.

“We will ensure, even though we cannot replace him, that whatever we can do to lessen the burden and the pain of his departure we shall do, God helping us.

“We will not stop there, we are going to immortalise him and we will give him a befitting burial,” Oyebanji said.

ADVERTISEMENT

Earlier in his remarks, the Acting Chairman of the Forum, Cornelius Ojelabi, said the purpose of their visit was to commiserate with the governor, the party, and the good people of Ekiti.

Ojelabi, who presented the Forum’s letter of condolence to the governor, described the late Omotosho as a principled leader who worked tirelessly for the betterment of the party and the nation at large. He maintained that late Omotosho was a solution provider and a beacon of hope for all who knew and admired him.

Present during the visit were the Deputy Governor, Chief (Mrs) Monisade Afuye; Secretary to the State Government, Dr Habibat Adubiaro; and Special Adviser Political and Inter- Party Matter, Chief Jide Awe.