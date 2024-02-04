Gov Oyebanji visits rescued Ekiti School pupils, teachers in hospital

The students and their teachers were brought to the hospital from Emure-Ekiti by the Commissioner for Health and Human Services, Dr Oyebanji Filani and some ministry officials, following the governor’s directive shortly after their release.

Oyebanji, who arrived at the hospital a few hours later, had a brief interaction with each of the students and their teachers at the Accident and Emergency Ward of the hospital.

The governor was received by the Commissioner for Health and Human Services, Dr Filani; Chief Medical Director of the Hospital, Prof. Kayode Olabanji: and member of the House of Assembly representing Emure Constituency, Alhaja Mariam Ogunlade and some government officials.

While congratulating the students and their teachers for regaining freedom from the abductors, the governor assured them that the perpetrators of the crime would be fished out and punished accordingly.

He urged the medical team at the hospital not to be in a hurry to discharge the students, stressing the need for them to be properly managed, given the trauma they went through.

Speaking with journalists shortly after the visit, Oyebanji praised the resilience of the children and expressed gratitude to God for their safe return.

He expressed gratitude to President Bola Ahmed Tinubu for his intervention in the matter and also thanked heads of security agencies in the country for their swift response to the development.

Oyebanji assured the people of the state that his administration would not rest on its oars in ensuring that criminal elements are flushed out of the state.

The governor said that he remained committed to the security of lives and property of citizens of the state and would continue to collaborate with relevant security agencies and the traditional institutions in the war against criminals.

Oyebanji expressed his condolences over the death of Taiwo Olugbaye, the bus driver of the abducted pupils, who was reportedly killed by the kidnappers.

He said that the government will not leave any stone unturned in the bid to apprehend the criminals as well as those involved in the killing of two traditional rulers in the state.

“It is very sad. My condolences to the family. I have directed the Deputy Governor to pay a visit to the family and to the Elemure to commiserate with them.

“But what I can assure Ekiti people is that we will go after the criminals.”

