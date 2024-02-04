ADVERTISEMENT
RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  News  >  Local

Gov Oyebanji visits freed Ekiti School pupils, teachers in hospital

News Agency Of Nigeria

He said that the government will not leave any stone unturned in the bid to apprehend the criminals as well as those involved in the killing of two traditional rulers in the state.

Gov Oyebanji visits rescued Ekiti School pupils, teachers in hospital
Gov Oyebanji visits rescued Ekiti School pupils, teachers in hospital

Recommended articles

The students and their teachers were brought to the hospital from Emure-Ekiti by the Commissioner for Health and Human Services, Dr Oyebanji Filani and some ministry officials, following the governor’s directive shortly after their release.

Oyebanji, who arrived at the hospital a few hours later, had a brief interaction with each of the students and their teachers at the Accident and Emergency Ward of the hospital.

The governor was received by the Commissioner for Health and Human Services, Dr Filani; Chief Medical Director of the Hospital, Prof. Kayode Olabanji: and member of the House of Assembly representing Emure Constituency, Alhaja Mariam Ogunlade and some government officials.

ADVERTISEMENT

While congratulating the students and their teachers for regaining freedom from the abductors, the governor assured them that the perpetrators of the crime would be fished out and punished accordingly.

He urged the medical team at the hospital not to be in a hurry to discharge the students, stressing the need for them to be properly managed, given the trauma they went through.

Speaking with journalists shortly after the visit, Oyebanji praised the resilience of the children and expressed gratitude to God for their safe return.

He expressed gratitude to President Bola Ahmed Tinubu for his intervention in the matter and also thanked heads of security agencies in the country for their swift response to the development.

Oyebanji assured the people of the state that his administration would not rest on its oars in ensuring that criminal elements are flushed out of the state.

ADVERTISEMENT

The governor said that he remained committed to the security of lives and property of citizens of the state and would continue to collaborate with relevant security agencies and the traditional institutions in the war against criminals.

Oyebanji expressed his condolences over the death of Taiwo Olugbaye, the bus driver of the abducted pupils, who was reportedly killed by the kidnappers.

He said that the government will not leave any stone unturned in the bid to apprehend the criminals as well as those involved in the killing of two traditional rulers in the state.

“It is very sad. My condolences to the family. I have directed the Deputy Governor to pay a visit to the family and to the Elemure to commiserate with them.

“But what I can assure Ekiti people is that we will go after the criminals.”

ADVERTISEMENT

The Commissioner for Health and Human Services, Dr Filani, who also confirmed that the pupils and their teachers were in stable condition, said they were being attended to by a multidisciplinary team of medical personnel.

News Agency Of Nigeria

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.
ADVERTISEMENT

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

How air, ground operations neutralised scores of terrorists in Katsina

How air, ground operations neutralised scores of terrorists in Katsina

Minister visits Al-Kadriyar family, says FCTA’s efforts yielding results

Minister visits Al-Kadriyar family, says FCTA’s efforts yielding results

Gov Oyebanji visits freed Ekiti School pupils, teachers in hospital

Gov Oyebanji visits freed Ekiti School pupils, teachers in hospital

Nigerian universities produce the best doctors – National Hospital CMD

Nigerian universities produce the best doctors – National Hospital CMD

National grid collapses as power generation crashes to zero megawatts

National grid collapses as power generation crashes to zero megawatts

Gbajabiamila thanks Surulere residents for choosing Laguda

Gbajabiamila thanks Surulere residents for choosing Laguda

Appeal Court orders FCMB to pay Prophet Omale ₦540m damages in libel suit

Appeal Court orders FCMB to pay Prophet Omale ₦540m damages in libel suit

Ekiti Governor laments killing of kidnapped school bus driver

Ekiti Governor laments killing of kidnapped school bus driver

NDLEA intercepts 14.5 tons of Ghanaian loud linked to wanted Mushin drug baron

NDLEA intercepts 14.5 tons of Ghanaian loud linked to wanted Mushin drug baron

Pulse Sports

Tyson Fury and Oleksandr Usyk undisputed postponed: Gypsy King suffers cut in sparring

Tyson Fury and Oleksandr Usyk undisputed postponed: Gypsy King suffers cut in sparring

Stanley Nwabali: Has the Super Eagles finally found Vincent Enyeama’s replacement?

Stanley Nwabali: Has the Super Eagles finally found Vincent Enyeama’s replacement?

Chelsea fans rejoice as Nicolas Jackson returns to lead Blues’ attack after Senegal’s AFCON exit

Chelsea fans rejoice as Nicolas Jackson returns to lead Blues’ attack after Senegal’s AFCON exit

Salah, Kanu, and the 10 greatest African players who have never won AFCON

AFCON 2023: The Talented Ola Aina – Nigeria defender overcomes fourth match hoodoo

AFCON 2023: The Talented Ola Aina – Nigeria defender overcomes fourth match hoodoo

He's not Okocha's nephew - Nigerians question Alex Iwobi's bloodline after Cameroon performance

He's not Okocha's nephew - Nigerians question Alex Iwobi's bloodline after Cameroon performance

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

Trending

Lookman says Super Eagles getting better with each match [Twitter:PoojaMedia]

Lookman says Super Eagles getting better with each match

The remains of Senior Fire Officer, Chigozie Ugwu during the burial [NAN]

Enugu fireman who died battling midnight inferno laid to rest

A file photo of EFCC officials. [Punch]

Abia Police arrest 3 EFCC impersonators robbing university students

Chief of Naval Staff Rear Admiral Emmanuel Ikechukwu Ogalla. [Punch]

Crude Oil Theft: Coalition wants Tinubu to probe corruption allegations against CNS