Gov Oyebanji swears in two appointees, says he is not under pressure from predecessor

Gov. Biodun Oyebanji of Ekiti swore in the newly-appointed Secretary to the State Government, Mrs Habibat Adubiaro and Commissioner for Justice, Mr Dayo Apata in Ado-Ekiti on Monday, his eighth day in office.

Gov Oyebanji (PremiumTimesNG)
“We are not going to be distracted as long as we are doing what is right in the interest of our people.

“While I recognise the right of people to freedom of expression, I also have the right to respond to the fake news being circulated on the social media.

“I need to put it on record that neither the former governor nor his wife, nor the former deputy governor has put any pressure on me to appoint anybody.

“If I have to go back to the former cabinet and appoint relevant people that can assist me, I will go and pick them,’’ he said.

The governor charged the two new appointees to develop new socio-political skills and emotional intelligence to move the state forward.

He stressed that the two appointees were appointed based on their rich credentials and experiences.

Oyebanji restated his promise to get very competent Ekiti indigenes wherever were to man strategic positions in his administration.

He recalled his promise to appoint the best set of individuals in managing the affairs of Ekiti to bring about the fulfilment of his campaign promises.

“Having listened to the Curriculum Vitaes of the two appointees, it would be discovered that they got the jobs clearly on merit.

“My promise to Ekiti people is that I am going to look for the best anywhere to help me to run Ekiti and that is what we are going to do,’’ he stressed.

Oyebanji expressed his confidence in the professionalism and competence of Adubiaro to serve as Secretary to the State Government.

According to him, her appointment was in consonance with his administration’s commitment to gender balance, affirmative action and equity.

Adubiaro holds a doctorate degree in Chemistry and was formerly vice-chairman of ASUU, Federal University, Oye-Ekiti.

Apata was Solicitor-General of the Federation and Permanent Secretary, Federal Ministry of Justice.

