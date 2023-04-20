The sports category has moved to a new website.
ADVERTISEMENT
Gov. Oyebanji supports 17 vulnerable indigenes with ₦‎4.7million

News Agency Of Nigeria

The intervention was in line with the fulfillment of the governor's campaign promises to ensure wellbeing and prosperity of the people.

Gov Oyebanji (PremiumTimesNG)
Gov Oyebanji (PremiumTimesNG)

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the Senior Special Assistant to the Governor, Mr Sola Abe, presented the cheque to the beneficiaries at the Conference room of the Governor’s Office in Ado Ekiti on Wednesday.

He said that the intervention was in line with the fulfillment of the governor’s campaign promises to ensure wellbeing and prosperity of the people.

Abe explained that the intervention ranged from payment of tuition fees, medical bills to expansion of businesses, among others.

“This is a programme from the Governor’s office to support the indigenes that cannot really support themselves and from time to time, will intervene and take care of their needs.

“The governor has earmark certain sum to be disbursed every month for this purpose, it’s not just the civil servants that will get paid every month, the governor is also reaching out to ordinary citizens, who are in one need or the other.

“Many of them are not employed, but are engaged in one trade or the other, so, the governor decided in his own way to be supporting them and the programme will be sustained,” Abe said.

He charged the beneficiaries to utilise the money for the purpose stated in their letters of request, adding that recipients of the fund would be monitored.

“We will be visiting you from time to time to ensure you utilise the money for the actual purpose stated in your letters,”. Abe said.

Similarly, the Senior Special Assistant to the Governor on Community Communications, Mrs Mary Omotosho, said the intervention was an evidence that the welfare of Ekiti people was paramount in the heart of the governor.

The beneficiaries, who received amounts ranging from ₦‎100,000 to ₦‎700,000, spoke glowingly about the various welfare programmes of the governor and prayed for it’s sustainability.

One of the beneficiaries, Miss Bolaji Ojumirayo, a student of Adeleke University, Ede, expressed appreciation to the governor for the assistance and assured that the money would be used for what it was meant for.

News Agency Of Nigeria

ADVERTISEMENT

