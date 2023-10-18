ADVERTISEMENT
RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  News  >  Local

Gov Oyebanji is rebranding Ekiti for greater exploits - Ex-NOA Director

News Agency Of Nigeria

Oguntoyinbo described the governor as a tireless politician whose previous experiences prepared him for his current assignment.

Ekiti state Governor, Biodun Oyebanji. [Twitter:@ekitistategov]
Ekiti state Governor, Biodun Oyebanji. [Twitter:@ekitistategov]

Recommended articles

Oguntoyinbo told the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) in Oye-Ekiti that the foundation laid by Oyebanji would help prepare the state for a better future.

The politician, who is the former Chairman of Oye Local Government in the state, described the governor as a tireless politician whose previous experiences prepared him for his current assignment.

“The strong desire of Oyebanji to satisfy everyone within one year might not have been fully realised, but his accomplishment in that direction is commendable.

ADVERTISEMENT

“So, I am delighted with the achievements of Gov. Biodun Oyebanji as the state governor within one year,” Oguntoyinbo, who is also a former Ekiti Director of National Orientation Agency (NOA), said.

“He is laying a solid foundation for a brighter and prosperous future for Ekiti and I believe the glory of the latter days are yet to come,” he added.

Oguntoyinbo congratulated the governor, his wife, Dr Olayemi Oyebanji, and his deputy, Monisade Afuye, for their efforts and full determination to make Ekiti better. The APC chieftain however advised the governor to be wary of selfish and greedy politicians.

”They are people who will never be bold and courageous to give him honest advice because of what they will want to eat within the remaining three years of his tenure,” he stated.

Oguntoyinbo appealed to Gov. Oyebanji to remain focused and determined not to be distracted in spite of the current economic challenges the state was facing.

ADVERTISEMENT

“I want to advise the governor to be careful of selfish and greedy politicians, who may not be bold to render good advice but negative opinion, because of what they intend to gain.

“They will praise him in his presence and say a different thing in his absence, especially after leaving the office.

“Being focused and determined to allow Ekiti people enjoy the dividends of democracy should be given priority.”

He also congratulated the governor on his one year in office and prayed God to grant him wisdom to pilot the affairs of the state to greater heights.

News Agency Of Nigeria

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.
ADVERTISEMENT

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

Gov Oyebanji is rebranding Ekiti for greater exploits - Ex-NOA Director

Gov Oyebanji is rebranding Ekiti for greater exploits - Ex-NOA Director

We can't afford to let Nigerians down - CAS charges NAF commanders

We can't afford to let Nigerians down - CAS charges NAF commanders

Senate President Akpabio gives warning to Tinubu's nominee for EFCC chairman

Senate President Akpabio gives warning to Tinubu's nominee for EFCC chairman

Federal Government subsidised electricity with ₦135.23bn in Q2, 2023 - NERC

Federal Government subsidised electricity with ₦135.23bn in Q2, 2023 - NERC

FCT to construct 30km roads in 6 Area councils - Wike

FCT to construct 30km roads in 6 Area councils - Wike

Ashiru appointed to replace Umahi as deputy leader of the senate

Ashiru appointed to replace Umahi as deputy leader of the senate

ICPC tracks 82 constituency projects valued at ₦8bn in Imo

ICPC tracks 82 constituency projects valued at ₦8bn in Imo

BREAKING: Senate confirms Ola Olukoyede as EFCC Chairman

BREAKING: Senate confirms Ola Olukoyede as EFCC Chairman

FG debunks myth that Human Papilloma Virus vaccine reduces fertility in girls

FG debunks myth that Human Papilloma Virus vaccine reduces fertility in girls

Pulse Sports

Messi named most marketable athlete in the world with Ronaldo 27th on the list

Messi named most marketable athlete in the world with Ronaldo 27th on the list

Elaine Thompson-Herah: World's fastest woman alive shares gorgeous off-season pictures wearing her natural hair

Elaine Thompson-Herah: World's fastest woman alive shares gorgeous off-season pictures wearing her natural hair

Angel Reese: Reebok signs LSU star as the company’s first Basketball athlete of the next generation.

Angel Reese: Reebok signs LSU star as the company’s first Basketball athlete of the next generation.

Osimhen is not the owner of Napoli — Ex-Juventus chief says Super Eagles star must be punished

Osimhen is not the owner of Napoli — Ex-Juventus chief says Super Eagles star must be punished

Victor Oladipo teams up with Odumodublvck and Black Sherif

Victor Oladipo teams up with Odumodublvck and Black Sherif

Report: Lionel Messi to win 8th Ballon d'Or ahead of Haaland, Mbappe

Report: Lionel Messi to win 8th Ballon d'Or ahead of Haaland, Mbappe

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

Trending

Ola Olukayode is the new EFCC boss [Punch]

10 things to know about Ola Olukoyede, the new EFCC Chairman

Evidence links Naira Marley, Sam Larry with cyberbullying, assault of Mohabd - Police. [ChannelsTV]

Mohbad's Death: Coroner summons Naira Marley, Sam Larry, Primeboy

Ola Olukoyede is the new EFCC Chairman. [NTA]

Tinubu appoints new EFCC Chairman 4 months after suspending Bawa

The twin babies were delivered at the Department of Obstetrics and Gynaecology of the Lagos State University Teaching Hospital, Ikeja [LASUTH]

Conjoined twin girls delivered at LASUTH die 1 day apart