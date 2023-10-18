Gov Oyebanji is rebranding Ekiti for greater exploits - Ex-NOA Director

Oguntoyinbo told the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) in Oye-Ekiti that the foundation laid by Oyebanji would help prepare the state for a better future.

The politician, who is the former Chairman of Oye Local Government in the state, described the governor as a tireless politician whose previous experiences prepared him for his current assignment.

“The strong desire of Oyebanji to satisfy everyone within one year might not have been fully realised, but his accomplishment in that direction is commendable.

“So, I am delighted with the achievements of Gov. Biodun Oyebanji as the state governor within one year,” Oguntoyinbo, who is also a former Ekiti Director of National Orientation Agency (NOA), said.

“He is laying a solid foundation for a brighter and prosperous future for Ekiti and I believe the glory of the latter days are yet to come,” he added.

Oguntoyinbo congratulated the governor, his wife, Dr Olayemi Oyebanji, and his deputy, Monisade Afuye, for their efforts and full determination to make Ekiti better. The APC chieftain however advised the governor to be wary of selfish and greedy politicians.

”They are people who will never be bold and courageous to give him honest advice because of what they will want to eat within the remaining three years of his tenure,” he stated.

Oguntoyinbo appealed to Gov. Oyebanji to remain focused and determined not to be distracted in spite of the current economic challenges the state was facing.

“I want to advise the governor to be careful of selfish and greedy politicians, who may not be bold to render good advice but negative opinion, because of what they intend to gain.

“They will praise him in his presence and say a different thing in his absence, especially after leaving the office.

“Being focused and determined to allow Ekiti people enjoy the dividends of democracy should be given priority.”